The United Nations of Sharia
How the UN Became the Engine of a Modern Caliphate
Dec 5
•
Maral Salmassi
196
21
71
October 2025
Hitchens and Said: On Envy, Guilt, and the Moral Inversion of the West
I recently came across an old interview with Christopher Hitchens reflecting on his late friend and foe, Edward Said.
Oct 20
•
Maral Salmassi
202
29
51
September 2025
The Guardian’s Descent: Propaganda Masquerading as Journalism
A sly exercise in omission, distortion, and demonization of Jews.
Sep 18
•
Maral Salmassi
179
21
47
August 2025
Arab National Socialism
How Nazism and Communism Found a New Home in Islam
Aug 25
•
Maral Salmassi
237
29
70
July 2025
The Blood Libel of Gaza: Starving for the Camera
Real famines don’t look like this. Gaza’s propaganda war — staged by Hamas, enabled by the UN, and sold by Western media.
Jul 30
•
Maral Salmassi
208
27
60
3:04
It's Not the West, It's Islam
Debunking the Colonial Excuse for Islamic Violence
Jul 27
•
Maral Salmassi
286
37
68
June 2025
Sharia Chic and the Woke Jihad: Tales from the Communist Utopia
The rise of sadistic narcissists, submissive zealots, and the collapse of liberal order
Jun 26
•
Maral Salmassi
337
45
104
Unmasking a Moral Coward: Thom Yorke’s Gaza Elegy
A celebrity’s lament that says nothing, offends no one, and quietly enables the oldest hatred in history.
Jun 10
•
Maral Salmassi
125
20
32
May 2025
Moloch in a Keffiyeh: Arab Hypocrisy and the Sacrifice of the Palestinians
They were never meant to be saved—only used. How Arab regimes and Islamist death cults engineered a cause built on blood, betrayal, and the illusion of…
May 29
•
Maral Salmassi
1,996
177
320
5:12
Trump’s Legacy Deal: No Exit
Real Estate Diplomacy in a Minefield
May 18
•
Maral Salmassi
61
38
20
Qatar: A Parasitic Dwarf with a Disproportionately Dangerous Agenda
How a Tiny Tyranny Bought the West While Funding Its Enemies
May 5
•
Maral Salmassi
177
21
56
April 2025
From Auschwitz to Self-Flagellation: Islam and the Death of European Identity
A Philosophical Autopsy of Supremacy as Victimhood
Apr 7
•
Maral Salmassi
150
44
39
