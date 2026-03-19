A long time ago, in Iran, every morning before classes, two frightening chimeras were projected into our heads: Israel and the United States. We stood in lines in the schoolyard, chanting “Death to Israel,” “Death to America.”

I always wondered who those “Zionists” were that we were cursing. I knew a little about Americans. At the time, I had a massive crush on George Michael and had just watched Rocky and Flashdance. America seemed… fine.

So I wondered: what if the Zionists were fine too?

What I did know was that the Islamic regime sucked the fun out of life—and the life out of everything. I was constantly sanctioned. My mother was summoned to the principal’s office almost daily for banalities like me writing the names of my favorite bands on my red Chucks. It was deemed anti-Islamic. Too Western.

But it was already too late. I had been infected—possessed, really—by Western demons.

Years later, in Germany, I met an artist and a DJ who had grown up in East Germany during the Cold War. They lived under a communist dictatorship, not a theocracy—but our stories echoed each other. In both systems, across entirely different cultures, antisemitism—euphemized as anti-Zionism—was part of state doctrine.

In Iran, “Palestine” was framed as a religious duty in the struggle against the “Great Satan” and the “Little Satan.” In East Germany, Palestinians were cast as comrades in the global struggle against capitalism. My friends told me how Palestinian students in the GDR were simultaneously trained in camps connected to the regime.

But it wasn’t always like this.

After World War II, the Soviet Union initially supported the creation of Israel and even supplied weapons via Czechoslovakia during the 1948 war. Moscow expected the new state to become a socialist ally.

That expectation did not hold.

Soviet propaganda, 1970s: “Zionism is racism.”

But before turning to Soviet anti-Zionism—the third mutation in a long ideological chain—it is worth returning to the origins of Zionism itself.

Zionism did not emerge from colonial ambition, but from a sober diagnosis: Jewish emancipation in Europe had failed.

Theodor Herzl, the father of political Zionism, was not a romantic nationalist. He was a thoroughly assimilated Viennese journalist who believed in the Enlightenment promise—that Jews could become equal citizens through integration.

What changed him was reality.

The Dreyfus Affair—where crowds in Paris shouted “Death to the Jews” during the trial of a Jewish army officer—made something unmistakably clear: antisemitism was not a relic of the past. It was a structural feature of modern societies.

Herzl concluded that assimilation would not solve the problem. On the contrary, it might intensify it.

In Der Judenstaat (1896), he argued that the issue was not individual prejudice, but the abnormal political condition of the Jewish people: they were a nation without a state.

And in a world organized around nation-states, such a people would always remain vulnerable.

The solution, therefore, was not cultural or religious reform—but sovereignty.

This idea took concrete form at the First Zionist Congress in Basel in 1897, where Herzl called for a “publicly recognized and legally secured home for the Jewish people.”

In his diary, he wrote:

“Today I founded the Jewish State… perhaps in five years, certainly in fifty, everyone will know it.”

Almost exactly fifty years later, the State of Israel was established.

History confirmed Herzl’s diagnosis in the most catastrophic way imaginable.

The Holocaust—the industrial murder of six million Jews by Adolf Hitler’s regime—did not take place in some pre-modern backwater, but in the heart of Europe. In societies that had promised emancipation.

Yet the story does not end there.

Following the establishment of Israel, approximately 850,000 Jews were dispossessed and displaced from Arab and Muslim-majority countries—many from communities that had existed for centuries.

They did not go to Europe.

They went to Israel.

Zionism thus became not only the refuge of survivors of European antisemitism, but also of Jews from across the Middle East and North Africa.

But modern anti-Zionism as we know it today did not originate in Nazi Germany.

While Nazi ideology was explicitly racial and genocidal, the global political framework of anti-Zionism was largely shaped later by the Soviet Union.

Al-Tariq (Arabic: ‘The Path’), 1938 — cover featuring Joseph Stalin.

To understand this, one must distinguish between phases.

Before Nazism, anti-Zionism already existed. Some Jews opposed it—assimilationists, socialist movements like the Bund, and certain religious groups. Their opposition was not necessarily antisemitic.

Nazi Germany, on the other hand, was not “anti-Zionist” in the modern sense. It was openly antisemitic. Jews were defined as a racial enemy to be eliminated.

The decisive shift came under Stalin.

By the late 1940s, Stalin had grown deeply suspicious of Jews in the Soviet Union, particularly after Israel aligned more closely with the West. Soviet Jews were increasingly portrayed as disloyal, as “rootless cosmopolitans.”

This culminated in the Doctors’ Plot (1952–53), where mostly Jewish doctors were accused of conspiring to murder Soviet leaders as part of an international network.

The campaign followed earlier purges, including the dismantling of the Jewish Anti-Fascist Committee and the execution of Jewish intellectuals in what became known as the “Night of the Murdered Poets.”

The significance of this moment is critical.

Antisemitism was no longer framed primarily in racial terms, but in political ones.

Jews were no longer just a “race”—they were now portrayed as agents of a global conspiracy.

After Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War in 1967, this framework was fully developed.

The Soviet Union launched a global propaganda campaign depicting “Zionism” as a racist, imperialist, and colonial ideology. Zionists were described as controlling finance, media, and Western governments.

This narrative was not new.

It repurposed the structure of earlier conspiracy theories, such as The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a Tsarist forgery that claimed to reveal a Jewish plan for world domination.

The Soviets officially rejected such texts.

But in practice, they reproduced their logic.

The only change was linguistic.

“Jews” became “Zionists.”

A racial conspiracy became a political one.

Antisemitism was translated into the language of anti-imperialism.

This made it globally exportable.

1983, USSR: Soviet postage stamp. ‘The just cause of Palestine will triumph.

The narrative was institutionalized through international bodies, most notably the 1975 UN resolution declaring “Zionism is racism,” and spread through networks across the Middle East, Africa, and the Western left.

In parts of the Arab world, the original conspiracy texts continued to circulate alongside this new political framing.

What we see today is a hybrid:

The structure of the old conspiracy—hidden power, global control—

combined with the language of Soviet anti-imperialism—colonialism, capitalism, racism.

Antisemitism is unique in its persistence.

No other prejudice has adapted so seamlessly across time and ideology.

In medieval Europe, it spoke the language of theology.

In the 19th century, it spoke the language of race.

In the 20th century, it adopted the language of politics and “anti-imperialism.”

Modern anti-Zionism is not a new phenomenon.

It is the latest mutation of an ancient one.

.