Maral’s Substack

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Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
Mar 19

Thank you so much for sharing this with us,

Grace and peace to you sister.....

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Harvey Bradshaw's avatar
Harvey Bradshaw
Mar 19

Thank you once again for such an informative concise and accurate analysis. Just one point, to take you back to your youth, George Michael was English.

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