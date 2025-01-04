Maral’s Substack

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What Me Worry's avatar
What Me Worry
Jan 8, 2025

How many times does the world has to be fooled before they realize they have been played? I am having hard time fathoming the gullibility of the West especially. No ideology should be pursued so blindly, willingly and stupidly when your own survival is at stake.

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Ash 1952's avatar
Ash 1952
Jan 5, 2025

Very small % of people understand teaching of Koran and fall for narratives of a peaceful religion

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