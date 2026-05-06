Maral’s Substack

Maral’s Substack

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Shelley Karpaty's avatar
Shelley Karpaty
May 6

“Shame became the new patriotism, and envy became its social conscience.”

Sadly, this feels familiar. It is sweeping the Western far left liberals.

Really well written essay. Thank you for writing it!

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Rider
May 6

Talk about amazing! Beat this if you can!? Brilliant Maral, firing into the dark end, not simply light ... but supernovas! 🎯🔥💙🤍

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