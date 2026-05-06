A line in Erich Fromm’s Escape from Freedom would later reveal itself as a pattern I came to see everywhere in Germany. The authoritarian character, Fromm writes, does not seek the courage to end suffering, or even to diminish it. His highest virtue is “to suffer without complaining.” Not to change fate, but to submit to it.

The irony is obvious. Fromm was a Marxist humanist associated with the Frankfurt School, an intellectual tradition whose legacy I regard with deep suspicion. Many concepts now shaping Western academia and the woke left grew out of that soil. And yet Fromm saw something essential. He understood that authoritarianism is defined not solely by the desire for power but also by the desire for submission. The authoritarian personality does not merely want to dominate others. It longs to submit upward — to surrender agency, responsibility, and the burden of freedom.

I arrived in Germany in 1986 as a refugee from Iran during the Iran-Iraq War. My cultural background could hardly have been further removed from that of my new home. Iran had been devastated by ideology, religious submission, revolutionary collectivism, and the sadism of those claiming to act in the name of justice. Perhaps that is why I am quicker to recognize authoritarian patterns when they appear beneath a civilized European veneer: bureaucratic, therapeutic, moralizing, and polite.

It took me years to decode the collective German psyche. But once I saw it, I could no longer unsee it. Even as a child, shortly after starting school, I noticed something peculiar in the social atmosphere around me. It did not reward humility or seriousness, but an envious, shame-based moral pose.

Who would have thought that in Europe’s industrial powerhouse, success must justify itself? Strength must apologize. National identity is treated as a danger. Beauty is frivolous. Pleasure is decadence. Wealth is suspect. Ambition is vulgar. Self-defense is aggression. Clear judgment is “polarizing.” And God forbid anyone should dare to stand tall — he will quickly be accused of standing above others.

Germans are masters of moral fog. That was one of the most conspicuous patterns I observed across almost every social class. More often than not, ambiguity is preferred to courage because it allows one to appear superior without taking responsibility. One does not have to take a position; one merely hovers above the conflict, performs nuance, and calls relativism morality.

Of course, this does not describe every German. But it points to a recurring current in German public culture — in media, academia, bureaucracy, cultural institutions, grant culture, schools, churches, foundations, and political discourse — where shame is mistaken for moral seriousness, and envy is packaged as social conscience.

Interestingly, despite its own Puritan moralism, America’s aspirational reflex remains remarkably intact. Americans admire risk-takers and see success as proof of energy, courage, talent, or luck. Billionaires are envied, yes, but the envy often inspires; it is sublimated into imitation. Where the American instinct asks, “How can I get there too?” the German instinct mutters: Who allowed you to stand out? Who paid for this? Why do you think you are better? Why are you not more ashamed?

This is the famous German Neidkultur. But it is not simply economic envy. It is, above all, moral envy: a dislike of excellence, glamour, wealth, beauty, confidence, ambition, charisma, national pride — even joy, when it appears too unburdened.

This brings us to Martin Luther.

For Fromm, Luther was far more than a religious reformer. He was a psychological precursor of the authoritarian character: the human being trained to submit, to suffer, to obey, and to find moral dignity in surrender. Lutheranism did not “cause” National Socialism. That would be too simple. But it certainly helped create a temperament in which shame, obedience, suffering, and submission could be mistaken for virtue — and eventually turned into cold-blooded politics.

In essence, National Socialism was German moralism militarized.

It offered absolution through the Volk. The individual could dissolve into a sacred collective in which shame became national humiliation, envy became racial resentment, suffering became sacrifice, and obedience became heroism. The Jew, the liberal, the cosmopolitan, the foreigner, the decadent, the weak — all became symbols of a world that had to be purified.

Marxism offered another form of absolution. It replaced Volk with Class. Not racial destiny, but History. Marx and Engels gave German resentment a historical and philosophical structure: the successful are not merely successful; they are exploiters. Wealth is not simply wealth; it is theft. Difference is not simply difference; it is domination. Responsibility is transferred from the individual to the system.

The two ideologies were enemies, but they shared one essential feature: anti-liberal collectivism. Both were expressions of totalitarianism. Both relieved the individual of adulthood, replaced conscience with doctrine, and promised redemption through absorption into something larger than the self.

God. Volk. Class. History. Humanity.

Germany did not overcome this authoritarian moral structure after 1945. It changed its costume. The old nationalism was replaced by anti-national universalism. The old obedience by bureaucratic moral conformity. The old suspicion of outsiders by suspicion of those who still defend borders, identity, family, excellence, capitalism, Israel, or Western civilization.

Shame became the new patriotism, and envy became its social conscience.

This is where the Frankfurt School enters the story. By intellectualizing the country’s catastrophic psyche, Critical Theory became postwar Germany’s preferred sedative. But instead of restoring moral confidence, it radicalized suspicion and trained generations to detect domination behind every aspect of life: norms, culture, reason, family, capitalism, nation, authority, and even language itself. Then postmodernism added the final weapon: reality became discourse, and discourse became power.

What began as an attempt to understand catastrophe hardened into a relentless machine of delegitimization. Family, nation, capitalism, authority, bourgeois society, Western civilization, reason, hierarchy, normality — everything inherited was placed under suspicion; nothing was spared.

This is why German intellectual culture often becomes nagging rather than creative: its reflex to problematize suffocates the creative drive. It does not admire; it suspects. Instead of asking, “How can we make this greater?” it asks, with grim satisfaction, “What is morally wrong with this?”

America has shame, too, obviously. Woke ideology is, in many ways, a Puritan revival without God. But America still has counterforces: ambition, entrepreneurship, optimism, self-invention, a healthy appetite for risk, frontier mythology, and technological confidence. Germany’s counterforces are weaker. Its postwar identity is a form of bureaucratic, therapeutic moralism built on penitence.

Envy says: You must not rise too high.

Shame says: You must not belong too strongly.

Together they produce the current German moral type: the scolding universalist. Someone who distrusts national interest, strength, hierarchy, confidence, and merit — but feels entirely confident in his own moral superiority.

And now, in its softer administrative form, this has become the nanny state.

The old paternal state said: obey, sacrifice, belong.

The new maternal universalist state says: comply, confess, be protected.

But both distrust the adult individual.

Both assume people cannot simply be free, responsible, unequal, ambitious, flawed, and self-governing. They must be educated, corrected, supervised, subsidized, regulated, morally trained, and administratively held.

That is why Germany so often oscillates between authoritarian father and therapeutic mother. The state remains the parent and the citizen the child.