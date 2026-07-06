Maral’s Substack

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Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
7d

Thank you for the explanation of the Ashura ritual, which I only vaguely knew about.

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Ory Sandel's avatar
Ory Sandel
6d

Supremacy/victimhood is also the dynamic that animates the far left “progressives” under the Trump administration. It’s not just an Islamic thing.

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