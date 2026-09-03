Maral’s Substack

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Julia
Sep 3

Everything she says about multiculturalism’s collapse is true. Americans visiting Europe don’t realize how much Europe has changed. They see only the sites they want to see but do not see the underneath. I grew up in Germany. Angela Merkel destroyed Germany by inviting in Islamic hordes. Did she naively assumes they would become German workers or did she know they would not assimilate and would destroy Germany from within with Islam? Maybe she was so indoctrinated as a child to hate democracy and capitalism that she did it deliberately? I grew up in post-war war Germany and left at 13 before it had been Islamicized. Ayan Hirsi Ali chose to reject Islam after growing up in the Netherlands but had to flee for her life after she made a film criticizing Islam’s crushing of women’s rights. Her colleague, Theo Van Gogh, paid with his life, having a Muslim thrust a knife in his chest attached to a note denouncing their film as apostasy. Islam brooks no criticism. And yet it has invaded Europe and it is beginning to invade the U.S. Yes, multiculturalism is a disastrous failure!

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Rider
Sep 3

Maral at her dynamic best; required reading... everywhere! 💙👊

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