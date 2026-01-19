There is an enormous amount of misinformation circulating about the current Iranian revolution. Almost all of it stems from historical revisionism and distortion deliberately spread since at least the 1970s by the Islamic regime and its ideological allies, most prominently the Islamist-Marxist terrorist cult MEK.

Two core mantras have been relentlessly repeated by Islamist and Marxist camps and successfully entrenched over decades. The first is the claim that the Shah was a murderous dictator and a footman of the CIA.

This narrative is internally contradictory, much like classic antisemitic Soviet and fascist conspiracy theories: Jews are portrayed as both omnipotent masterminds controlling global finance and media, and as subhuman, weak, existential threats to be eliminated. These narratives share the same intellectual genealogy. Only the packaging has changed. Islamic fascism and woke Marxism have replaced the old German Nazis and Stalinist–Leninist communists.

The contradiction is obvious. How could the Shah have been a ruthless dictator serving the imperialist agenda of the CIA when historical records show he was actively undermined and ultimately replaced with Khomeini through the efforts of the Carter administration and the CIA?

Jimmy Carter and The Late King of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi - Picture: Radio California - Free for all Platforms

In an interview with journalist Mike Evans, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer disclosed that the Carter administration funnelled approximately $150 million to Khomeini during his stay in Neauphle-le-Château, near Paris. These funds financed Khomeini’s operations and the Air France plane that brought him back to Iran in 1979. Evans further revealed that the Carter administration orchestrated 117 international media interviews for Khomeini to amplify his influence, while simultaneously securing an agreement with the Shah’s military leadership to ensure they would not resist Khomeini’s rise.

This context matters because it stands in stark contrast to the mythology constructed around the Shah. Pahlavi is portrayed as a bloodthirsty dictator, yet even his critics speak of only a few thousand deaths—including executions—over nearly four decades. The majority were linked to Marxist terrorism or Islamist insurgency. The highest estimates—around 3,000—span an entire era, and describe a security state confronting political violence and terrorism, not the systematic killing of civilians.

Now contrast this with the Islamic Republic or any other regime in the region, including NATO member Turkey and Erdoğan’s mass killing of Kurds.

According to Iran International and Iranian human-rights networks, there is a clear pattern: in 1979–81, 1988, November 2019, 2022–23, and the most recent wave, tens of thousands have been killed in extremely short timeframes during crackdowns. Reports of 20,000 killed within weeks point to meticulously organized and executed genocidal waves carried out by the IRGC and proxy Arab militias. The barbarity of these operations includes street executions, rape, systematic maiming, the deliberate blinding of protesters, and the burning alive of defenseless civilians.

Thousands were killed during the Islamic Regime’s violent crackdown in January 2026.

As always, under closed terror systems, precise numbers remain unclear. However, the scale exceeds anything comparable to the Pahlavi era.

Pahlavi’s monarchy was a modernization project, with very limited authoritarianism, constrained by institutions, and guided by a forward-looking civilizational model that neither rested on a morbid ideology nor sacralized killing and industrialized terror.

Curiously, Reza Shah and Mohammad Reza Shah are portrayed as authoritarian dictators, despite being comparatively liberal next to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who ruled ruthlessly, crushed all opposition, and is still revered as a national hero. The key difference here is timing. Atatürk emerged as a nationalist revolutionary on the ruins of the Islamic Ottoman Empire, which allowed him to enforce secularism with zero tolerance for clerical compromise.

The Pahlavis, by contrast, ruled over an ancient society that—after 136 years of Turkish Qajar rule—was socially and economically exhausted. Power structures were deeply entrenched and could not be dismantled by modernization alone. Timing made matters worse. In the post-WWII era, liberal values and human rights discourse had become dominant in the West, and Western expectations placed on the Shah were increasingly unrealistic given Iran’s geopolitical realities. In hindsight, the greatest mistake of the Shah wasn’t repression per se, but inconsistency: allowing Islamists and communists to organize, speak, and spread, only to later cast him as the villain of a revolution they were permitted to incubate. In a state facing simultaneous Islamist and Marxist insurgency, half-measures won’t go unpunished.

Iran was and still is surrounded and attacked by the same ideological forces Israel is fighting today. This is why Iranian Lion-and-Sun flags appear at pro-Israel demonstrations and Israeli flags at Iranian ones. The bond between Iranians and the Jewish people is not just historical; it is strategic. We share the same enemies: Islamic supremacy and post-Cold-War Marxism.

The Islamic Republic is a theocratic death cult. Violence is foundational. Killing is sanctified, martyrdom is glorified, and fear is the system of rule. Unveiled women, ethnic minorities, dissidents, homosexuals, and Bahá’ís are ontologically expendable.

To claim that “the Shah was a murderous dictator” and to place him on the same plane as Khomeini or Khamenei is a wicked distortion that serves only one purpose: to justify a bloody Islamic revolution that has cost millions of lives by pretending that what preceded it was already just as evil.

However, history refutes this lie with brutal clarity.

Under the Shah, Iran did not operate a gulag system designed to Islamize society. The Shah’s prisoners were mostly Islamist terrorists and communist revolutionaries, not random dissidents or journalists. Many later canonized as “victims of Sha’s dictatorship” became the architects and executioners of the Islamic Republic.

Take Ali Khamenei. He was a frequent inmate of Evin prison for clerical agitation, Islamist propaganda, and coordination with Khomeinist terrorist networks. The same applies to Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who was deeply involved in revolutionary logistics, financing, and ideology—and later became a multi-billionaire pillar of the Islamic mafia of the mullah regime.

Ali Khamenei, after his 1974 arrest

Hossein Ali Montazeri was not imprisoned for advocating democracy or human rights, but for mobilizing clerical resistance against secularism. Mahmoud Taleghani opposed the monarchy as a religious revolutionary and actively fought it on that basis. Mohammad-Reza Mahdavi Kani belonged to the same Islamist network that would later seize and consolidate power after 1979.

What matters isn’t that these men were imprisoned, but why. All of them were imprisoned for seeking to replace a constitutional, secular monarchy with an apocalyptic theocracy. History, regrettably, vindicated the Shah’s assessment of that threat.

The continuity is even clearer in figures such as Mostafa Pourmohammadi, who later emerged as a key architect of the 1988 mass executions that claimed approximately 15,000 lives. His pre-revolution prison sentence is cynically framed as evidence of the Shah’s “brutality.” Yet, it was precisely this network of former inmates, radicalized clerics, and Islamist terrorists who went on to staff Khomeini’s revolutionary Sharia courts, the IRGC, and the entire post-1979 security apparatus.

Another key figure is the former president Ebrahim Raisi, known as the “Butcher of Tehran,” though less documented before 1979, it follows the same pattern. This is the propaganda sleight of hand.

After 1979, the Islamic Republic rebranded its own confessional mafiosi as innocent political prisoners and recast the Shah as a blood-soaked tyrant. The Islamist-Marxist-Cult MEK peddled the same melodrama about its terrorists, erasing the fact that the monarchy had been holding the line against both Islamist and Marxist totalitarianism. Primed by Cold War anti-monarchism and post-colonial guilt, the Western media repeated these stories without once asking the obvious question: what kind of Iran did these “noble prisoners” actually build once they were free?

It wasn’t democracy, but mass executions, gender apartheid, ethnic repression, the export of terror, and four decades of brutal state violence.

If the Shah had been what his enemies claim, there would have been no revolutionaries left alive in 1979. The fact that Khamenei, Rafsanjani, Montazeri, Raisi’s cohort, and the future IRGC leadership survived his prisons and then went on to butcher Iranians tells you everything about which system was restrained and which is annihilatory.

The tragedy of Iran isn’t the fall of a dictator.

It is that a limited authoritarian state was replaced by an unlimited theocracy, which was later laundered into a false equivalence that collapses victims and executioners into the same story.

Iranians know the difference.

The dead know it too.