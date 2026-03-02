When leftist politicians and activists cry “No War With Iran”, it has nothing to do with empathy for the Iranian people. If someone who has never mobilised the language of human rights for executed protesters, persecuted minorities, raped prisoners, or silenced dissidents suddenly discovers legal purity when a sadistic theocrat is removed, then what they’re defending is not a universal principle. It’s a narrative.



However, this isn’t a war against Iran; this is a hostage rescue operation that not only liberates 90 million Iranians but also frees the world from the most pernicious and wicked terrorist regime on earth.



These self-anointed humanists don’t build their moral authority on competence, sacrifice, or responsibility. They build it on posture. On being seen as morally superior. It’s aesthetic virtue — curated, displayed, applauded. And once your entire identity rests on occupying the moral high ground, you will defend that perch at any cost.



So when reality intrudes — when 30,000 civilians are slaughtered, LGBT communities are erased, Hamas and Hezbollah are financed, hostages are taken, rape is used as a weapon, people are starved and turned into human shields — and the perpetrators are the very forces these “humanists” have shielded or romanticized, they don’t reassess.



They double down.

Why?



Because admitting error would bring the whole structure down, it would cost them status. It would fracture their tribe. It would expose that the moral clarity they project is nothing more than scaffolding for a fabricated identity.



And no — this isn’t innocent confusion. They are well aware of the asymmetry. They feel the dissonance. It’s there, gnawing. But acknowledging it would mean social exile, professional consequences, and ideological humiliation. The rewards of conformity are simply too high.



So this is not just hypocrisy. It’s a choice. A choice that constructs a moral hierarchy.



Liberal democracies are subjected to maximalist moral scrutiny because they claim human rights as their foundation. Theocratic and authoritarian regimes, meanwhile, are judged against a degraded baseline — “that’s just their culture,” “that’s how the region works,” “don’t impose Western standards.” The more openly brutal the regime, the more it is excused as structurally inevitable.



That is racism of low expectations. It is Orientalism dressed up as progressivism.

The inversion is grotesque: the more barbaric the regime, the less outrage it provokes — because it doesn’t violate their assumptions. And just like that, brutality fades into background noise.



Humans can live with staggering internal contradictions if the social incentives compensate for them. Applause numbs conscience.



And here lies the tragic irony: many of these LARPS claim to defend the Iranian people. Yet they rarely center Iranian dissidents, women ripping off their hijabs, ex-muslims, imprisoned activists, and executed protesters. The slogan “anti-war” drowns out the screams from Evin Prison.



For us in the diaspora — for minorities who have actually lived under these regimes — this is not theoretical. It feels obscene because the victims vanish behind slogans. Because our reality is reduced to someone else’s moral performance.



Our anger isn’t about inconsistency. It’s about abdication—moral

abdication masquerading as virtue.



And that is pure wickedness.