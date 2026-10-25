The Iranian writer Monireh Kazemi recently posted 27 seconds of old AP footage on X showing masked men in robes inside a Paris church in the autumn of 1977. She calls it “the Red Prayer.” I see in it the opening scene of the alliance that destroyed my country.

A church on the rue Saint-Martin

On the evening of 1 October 1977, a group of Iranians walked into Saint-Merri, a Gothic church in Paris, to start a week-long hunger strike for justice, an end to torture and the release of political prisoners. Primed to see the Shah as the villain, the Western press quickly took sides and reported with sympathy.

Mohammad Montazeri, a young radical cleric and the son of Ayatollah Hossein-Ali Montazeri, one of Khomeini’s closest allies, stood behind it. Mohammad had spent two years in the Shah’s prisons and had trained in Fatah camps in Lebanon. After the revolution, he became one of the founding figures of the notorious Revolutionary Guards.

The participating students were led by a group of militant clerics around Montazeri who came from their bases in Lebanon and Syria. Ironically, many of these students were in Europe on state scholarships. In the 1970s, the Shah’s state sent tens of thousands of students abroad and paid for its own radicalised gravediggers. The Islamic Republic later published the militant participants’ memoirs as part of its proud revolutionary history, in which they call Mohammad Montazeri the architect of the strike.

The church walls were hung with portraits of frequent guests of the Shah’s prisons, where they had shared cells with the Islamic-Marxist guerrillas of the People’s Mojahedin. Among them were Mohammad’s father, Ayatollah Montazeri, Ayatollah Taleghani, and Hashemi Rafsanjani. The organisers later bragged about how eagerly Western journalists photographed them.

From the red colour of the masks to the language of human rights, the sit-in and the church as sanctuary, almost everything about this red spectacle was borrowed, except the bearded men and their prayer. It was the anti-colonial vocabulary of Fanon and Said, the Confederation of Iranian Students, the Maoists and Third-Worldists who filled the lecture halls of Paris and Berlin, nothing from the seminaries of Qom. Palestine, Monireh recalls, was as present in that church as Iran.

When turbaned men bowed to Allah and prepared a theocracy in a Catholic church, no one asked what would happen to Christians who tried the same in a mosque anywhere in the Middle East. Today their regime’s prisons are filled with Christian converts. Its Islamic kangaroo courts send dissidents to the gallows on absurd charges such as “corruption on earth” or “waging war against God.”

Gad Saad calls the reflex that opened those church doors suicidal empathy. I’m less polite and call it plain stupidity.

Only a year later, after being expelled from Iraq, Khomeini moved his exile to France, and the government generously let him settle in Neauphle-le-Château, outside Paris. Michel Foucault travelled to Iran twice and wrote admiringly of political Islam, which he obscenely called “political spirituality.” Western cameras did the rest and turned the uncultured turbaned zealot under the apple tree into a global icon of resistance.

My mother’s brothers

Two of my uncles took opposite roads for the same revolution. One was a radical Maoist who went to China to learn to handle a weapon so he could bring down the monarchy. The other went to Paris to study, where he became a radical Khomeinist.

Fresh out of the Maoist camps, my communist uncle moved to Paris in 1978 to join his brother.

Once the clerics had seized total power, they put my Maoist uncle and his comrades against the wall of a white-tiled room and executed them. In the following years, thousands of communists who had believed they were using the Khomeinists for their agenda learned how naive they were. The regime sent my family photographs of my uncle’s bullet-riddled body. The family had to pay so-called bullet money before they were allowed to bury him. I found the pictures years later, snooping through my mother’s things.

My zealous uncle went to war, leading one of the units the regime sent into Saddam Hussein’s minefields. The Islamic Republic sent young boys ahead of them as human mine-clearers, plastic keys to paradise dangling from their necks. My uncle stepped on a mine and came home in a small box.

Of two brothers who had fought for the same revolution, one was shot as its enemy, and the other was devoured as a martyr.

The revolution eats its allies

The communist Tudeh Party urged Iranians to vote “yes” in the sham referendum of March 1979 and hailed a “people’s revolution of religious tendency.”

In 1983, the communist leaders of the Tudeh Party appeared on the Islamic Republic’s state television, greeting “Imam Khomeini” and confessing to treason and espionage. The regime had tolerated Tudeh long after it had hunted down the Fedayeen, the Maoists, and the Mojahedin. They were forced to renounce Marxism publicly as an alien ideology, and Tudeh was banned.

In the summer of 1988, Khomeini sent death commissions to the prisons to interview prisoners about their faith and whether they prayed. Within weeks, thousands of prisoners were hanged, the leftists among them for apostasy, and their bodies were dumped into mass graves. The late president of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, was one of the members of the Tehran commission and carried the nickname “Butcher of Tehran” for overseeing thousands of sham trials, which were said to have taken ten minutes on average.

1980, Hussein Ali Montazeri, together with his son Mohammad Montazeri.

By 1988, Ayatollah Montazeri, whose portrait had hung in Saint-Merri, was Khomeini’s designated successor. He lost the succession for protesting the mass killings and spent years under house arrest. His son, Mohammad Montazeri, the hunger strike’s organiser, died in June 1981, when a bomb tore through the headquarters of the Islamic Republican Party in Tehran. The attack was attributed to the MEK, the Islamic-Marxists of the People’s Mojahedin, who had once stood with the clerics against the Shah and would soon fight on Saddam Hussein’s side.

Piece by piece, the red-green coalition devoured itself until only pious men with guns and pulpits remained.

Paris, again

Since late September, pupils have been blockading schools and rioting across France. Ostensibly, the grievances are about teacher shortages and crumbling school buildings. But it’s hard to miss that torching your own school is a strange way to demand a better one. Unions, communist and Trotskyist groups, and far-left political parties were involved from day one. In France, students marched behind a banner declaring the police the people’s enemy. In Germany, the far left calls them a “criminal clan.” The German far-left party Die Linke told its followers on social media that it had much to learn from the French revolutionaries. And on the third anniversary of the horrific October 7 massacre, Europe’s capitals were covered in Palestinian flags, and among them, again and again, the flag of the Islamic Republic.

Just as in the 1970s in Iran, Palestine serves as the universal adapter, the plug that fits every socket, turning class struggle, tuition fees, climate and alleged colonialism into one chimera: a story of liberation against the West, America, Israel, the Jews.

The same is happening across the Atlantic. A short clip reportedly from a socialist gathering in 2021 has circulated on social media, showing a young man looking like New York’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, wearing a red bandana over his face in a room full of activists and saying in his unmistakable voice, “We came here to remake the state in the image of our people.” The men in Saint-Merri in red masks spoke too, in the name of “the people.”

In 1977, everyone in that church believed they were using the others. The Marxists thought of the mullahs as backward men who would return to their mosques once the Shah was gone. The mullahs saw the Marxists as political prostitutes. We all know how the story ended.

Why we don’t learn

Monireh’s post ends with a question: why can’t we learn from history? Why must every nation learn, on its own body, what others have already suffered?

I don’t have an answer.

Barely a month after the revolution, Khomeini called for compulsory veiling. More than a hundred thousand Iranian women marched through Tehran in protest, only to be betrayed by the left, which told them to wait because bigger battles lay ahead and their demands would only divide the revolution. That left disappeared into the torture chambers and mass graves of the theocracy it had helped install.

For decades, we Iranians have been warning about the red-green alliance only to be called right-wing or Islamophobic or reminded that Europe is not Iran.

Sources

Saint-Merri, 1977

Foucault and the left

Janet Afary and Kevin B. Anderson, Foucault and the Iranian Revolution: Gender and the Seductions of Islamism, University of Chicago Press, 2005.

Gad Saad, The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas Are Killing Common Sense, Regnery, 2020.

The Tudeh Party and the purge of the left

The 1988 prison massacre and Montazeri

France and the present