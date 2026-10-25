Maral’s Substack

Maral’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hans Eijssens's avatar
Hans Eijssens
2d

Thank you for the reminder. I was rather young in 1977 but I remember the duality in the media coverage of this church "happening". Sadly, I guess you are right.

Reply
Share
Rider's avatar
Rider
2d

The apex of sense, purveyor of the terrifying truth! aka Maral Salmassi!🌹

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maral Salmassi
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maral Salmassi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture