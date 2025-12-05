One of the most unsettling mysteries of our time is the astonishing descent of the United Nations. Established after the Second World War with the mission “to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small,” it has drifted far from these initial, honorable goals. Today, the UN primarily serves as a special-interest conglomerate for the world’s theocracies and dictatorships.

This development should surprise no one.

The architecture of the UN was built on the assumption that states — not values — are the primary actors in the international order.

If a bloc is large enough, votes in coordination, and controls key committees, its worldview becomes part of the UN system, no matter how illiberal.

So when we ask why Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, or Qatar sit on the UN Human Rights Council or the UN Disarmament Commission, the answer is simple:

Because the UN is not a moral institution. It is a geopolitical marketplace where blocs trade power, legitimacy, and silence.

To understand the UN’s spiral of decline, we must go back to 1969, when a mentally ill Australian Evangelist set fire to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Arab nationalist leaders immediately seized the incident to ignite a pan-Islamic political awakening. In September that year, twenty-four Muslim-majority countries gathered in Rabat and founded the Organization of the Islamic Conference — later renamed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Today, the OIC can outvote the EU, North America, Latin America, and the Pacific combined. Its fifty-seven member states move as a unit — institutional, diplomatic, coordinated, and consistent over decades.

On 5 August 1990, the OIC adopted the Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam, effectively redefining human rights not as universal and inalienable but as conditional on conformity with Islamic Sharia — a radically different foundation than the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The signatories were the foreign ministers of forty-five Islamic states. The origins of this document are an overlooked geopolitical turning point.

From 26–28 December 1989, a “Committee of Legal Experts” met in Tehran to examine a draft and produce the report that became the basis for the Cairo Declaration. At the time, Iran had just emerged from the brutal Iran–Iraq war. Khomeini had died months earlier, and the Islamic Republic was consolidating its revolution and exporting its model of Islamic governance as a core foreign-policy objective. Hosting the drafting of the OIC’s human-rights framework on Iranian soil gave the Ayatollahs disproportionate influence over the tone, theological foundations, red lines, and the language tying rights to Sharia, as well as the document’s hostility toward Western universalism.

Iran did not “author” the Cairo Declaration, but it unmistakably shaped its intellectual frame.

However, the ideological architecture of the Cairo Declaration also reflects the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-standing project to create an “Islamic alternative” to universal human rights — including the criminalization of criticism of Islam. Brotherhood jurists spent decades pushing for blasphemy restrictions; the OIC elevated this into international policy. Another core Brotherhood doctrine — shared with the Shi’ite theocracy in Iran — is that the Palestinian cause unites the Muslim world. This doctrine is the engine behind the absurdly high number of anti-Israel resolutions issued by the OIC bloc and its authoritarian allies.

Delegitimizing Israel is the OIC’s fuel. The “Palestinian cause” is its perpetual motion machine — generating political unity, religious fervor, moral superiority, ideological identity, anti-Western sentiment, anti-Jewish conspiracy thinking, and universal justification for violence. The OIC knows that without the Palestinian issue, half its totalitarian member governments would face internal revolt tomorrow.

Yet the question no one in the West asks is this:

Why is there an Islamic Council representing fifty-seven Islamic countries at the UN — but no Buddhist, Christian, or Hindu bloc?

The answer is the core civilizational distinction that Western academics, diplomats, and journalists cowardly refuse to admit, because acknowledging it collapses the entire multicultural and postcolonial narrative.

Islam is the only major religion that is simultaneously:

a legal system (fiqh)

a constitutional model (Sharia governance)

a criminal code (hudud)

a civil-law framework (marriage, divorce, inheritance)

a doctrine of warfare (jihad)

a taxation system (jizya, kharaj)

a theory of governance (caliphate, imamate)

a theory of international relations (dar al-Islam vs. dar al-harb)

This is not “Islamophobia.”

It is simply the architecture of classical Islam.

Buddhism has no legal code.

Christianity has no unified legal system.

Hinduism has no universal state apparatus.

Judaism is a legal tradition that applies only to Jews.

Sikhism, Jainism, and Taoism are spiritual paths, not governance models.

Islam is different. It is a civilizational operating system.

And this — and only this — explains why there is an Islamic political bloc at the UN.

Thus, the OIC is not a religious council or spiritual body.

It is a geopolitical Sharia lobby whose purpose is to:

Defend Sharia-based governance

Protect Islamic regimes from criticism.

Suppress free speech about Islam globally.

Advance blasphemy norms

Coordinate anti-Israel rhetoric

Promote Islamic civilizational identity.

Expand influence in UN agencies.

Enforce Muslim unity against internal dissent and external scrutiny.

It plays the same role the Caliphate once played — but modernized, bureaucratized, and absorbed into the UN system.

And the architecture of global politics makes no sense until you acknowledge this reality:

The OIC is the predictable modern expression of Islamic political theology. Through its voting power in the UN, it now exerts disproportionate influence over global norms — influence increasingly shaping Western discourse and policy.