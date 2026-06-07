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קרן ויצמן's avatar
קרן ויצמן
Jun 7

It is the brain rot, the lack of critical thinking, the absence of moral clarity, the mass hysteria. The line was at long last crossed on 7.10. The free world was conditioned to protect the agressors in order to commit suicide.

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Frank Top
Jun 7

Very well written and it gets to the heart of the issue: we've lost faith in our own culture. The question that's been on my mind lately is: how do we get that back? How do we revivify Europe? How do we once again, as a whole, gain the understanding that the things we have inherited are not inevitable outcomes of the historical process? I think that's the question that we need to answer before everything spirals out of control.

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