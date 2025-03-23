Maral’s Substack

Maral’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon Law's avatar
Simon Law
Mar 23

Thanks for setting this out so clearly Maral. I think so many in the west absolutely do not understand this foundational nature of Islam. I see that many are also frightened by the violence and rhetoric that accompanies so much of Islam. They’d prefer to stick their head in the sand and hope it all “blows over” but as you describe there is zero historical precedent to suggest this. It’s important to understand it cannot in its very nature be reformed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9A's avatar
9A
Mar 24

Thanks for writing this. I really appreciate the distinction between moderate Muslims and "moderate Islam" - I've been saying similar things but hadn't hit on such a succinct way of expressing that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
94 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Maral Salmassi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture